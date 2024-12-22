TESLA THREAT ASSESSMENT HIGH! The NUTS In Portland Have Their Sights Set On YOUR VEHICLE! When Will People Say ENOUGH IS ENOUGH With These Criminals?

In Portland, Tesla owners are facing heightened threats with incidents of vandalism targeting their vehicles. The city has seen an uptick in criminal activities directed at Tesla cars, often linked to political or ideological opposition to Elon Musk, who is associated with Tesla and has recently been elected president. This vandalism ranges from keying and window smashing to more severe cases like arson attempts. Posts on X suggest that some individuals in Portland view Tesla ownership as a political statement, leading to targeted attacks on these vehicles. The sentiment on social media indicates a growing concern among Tesla owners, with some suggesting that alternative electric vehicles might be safer due to less association with Musk. This situation raises questions about when community and law enforcement responses will adequately address these acts of vandalism, calling for a broader dialogue on how to curb such criminal behavior while ensuring the safety of personal property.



Are you all as done with these terrorists as we are?



We don't care WHAT your political leanings are. But the MINUTE you threaten or commit violence, you deserve JAIL. END OF STORY. And it should be SEVERE.



Discuss...





















Neighbor down the street found this on her Tesla

byu/oregone1 inPortland



