THAT AIN'T RIGHT?! California Dept. Of Health Says Stay At Home Order Does Not Apply To Billionaires. SORRY, Tesla Employees.

The California Department of Public Health says its new Covid-19 order -- the “Limited Stay at Home Order” -- does not apply to Tesla employees who are now deemed essential workers.



Previously, Tesla and CEO Elon Musk defied state and county health orders and kept their factory running when health orders said it should wind down to minimum basic operations.



Musk has clashed with and insulted California since the pandemic emerged, comparing California to a sports team that has been winning too long.



A spokesperson for the Alameda County Public Health Department declined to answer any questions about Tesla



