THAT SUCKS! BAD NEWS FROM CALIFORNIA If You Have a Carpool Sticker On Your Car.

California's Clean Air Vehicle (CAV) decal program, which grants certain low- and zero-emission vehicles access to carpool lanes regardless of the number of passengers, will conclude on September 30, 2025, as confirmed by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). After this date, no new decals will be issued, and existing decals will no longer be valid.



The program, launched in 2005, aimed to incentivize the adoption of eco-friendly vehicles by allowing qualifying hybrid, electric, and alternative fuel vehicles to use High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes, even with a single occupant. Vehicles eligible for decals included plug-in hybrids, battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, compressed natural gas vehicles, and certain motorcycles.



Recent updates to the program, driven by Assembly Bill 408, allowed low-income residents to apply for decals regardless of their vehicle's model year, expanding access to the program. However, with the program's expiration, CARB has noted that the increasing number of clean air vehicles has contributed to HOV lane congestion, reducing the program's effectiveness as an incentive.



Despite the program's end, clean air vehicle owners can still benefit from federal tax credits and rebates offered by local air districts and utilities. CARB advises that vehicles with existing decals can continue using HOV lanes until September 30, 2025, but must adhere to standard HOV rules thereafter, requiring two or more passengers.



For more details, visit CARB’s Clean Air Vehicle Program page or contact local authorities.



