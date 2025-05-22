THE BATTLE CONTINUES! BYD Surpasses Tesla in European BEV Sales, Signaling EV Market Shift

In April 2025, China’s BYD (BYDDY) achieved a historic milestone by overtaking Tesla (TSLA) in battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations in Europe, marking a significant shift in the EV market. According to JATO Dynamics, BYD registered 7,231 BEVs, edging out Tesla’s 7,165 units. This narrow victory highlights BYD’s rapid growth and Tesla’s challenges in a key region.



BYD’s registrations surged 169% year-over-year, driven by its expanding lineup of affordable models like the Dolphin Surf and strategic moves such as its new factory in Hungary. In contrast, Tesla’s BEV registrations plummeted 49%, impacted by an aging Model Y, production delays, and potential buyer hesitancy linked to CEO Elon Musk’s political activities. “This is a pivotal moment for Europe’s EV market,” said Felipe Munoz of JATO Dynamics. “BYD’s rise in just over two years since expanding beyond Norway and the Netherlands is remarkable.”



The broader European BEV market remains competitive, with Volkswagen leading April registrations at over 23,500 units, bolstered by strong sales of the ID.4 and ID.7. BMW, Audi, and Renault also posted robust gains, while Tesla and Smart faced declines amid model transitions. Despite Tesla’s setback, its stock rose nearly 2% on May 22, 2025, reflecting market optimism.



The chart below details the top 10 BEV brands by April 2025 registrations in Europe, based on JATO Dynamics data:



BYD’s global BEV leadership in Q1 2025 (15.4% market share vs. Tesla’s 12.6%, per TrendForce) and its European gains underscore its momentum. Tesla must innovate to regain ground as competition intensifies from both Chinese and legacy automakers.











