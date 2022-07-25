THE BATTLE CONTINUES! WSJ Sticking To Story About Supposed Musk HOOK UP. Even Though Elon Tweeted Pic Partying With Brin. WHO DO YOU Believe?

The Wall Street Journal is standing by its story, which claims Musk and Shanahan were romantically involved at Art Basel in December last year, and that it not only chilled Musk's friendship with Sergey but served as the catalyst for their divorce.



'We are confident in our sourcing, and we stand by our reporting,' a spokesman for the newspaper told DailyMail.com.



'WSJ should be running stories that actually matter to their readers and have solid factual basis, not third-party random hearsay.



The character assassination attacks have reached a new level this year, but the articles are all nothing-burgers. I work crazy hours, so there just isn’t much time for shenanigans.



Who do YOU believe? Musk Or the WSJ?









Read Article