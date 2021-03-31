THE BIG GRAB: Biden Administration Clears Path For NYC To Tax Drivers For Congestion

New York City has gotten the green light to move forward with the next step for Biden Administration Clears The Road For NYC congestion pricing. The U.S. Department of Transportation is allowing the Big Apple to begin its federally required environmental assessment of congestion pricing.
As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, for years it didn’t seem to matter that this plan was approved. There were roadblocks of red tape.
Those roadblocks have just been cleared by the feds and as a result congestion pricing is back on the move.
It’s kicking into high gear after years of stagnation after the federal government relaxed a required environmental assessment, making it less intensive and quicker.
