THE FIRST CUT IS THE DEEPEST: Hyundai Counters End of Tax Break with Massive 2026 IONIQ 5 Price Drop

Hyundai Motor America has announced significant price cuts for its 2026 IONIQ 5 lineup, making electric vehicles (EVs) more affordable and competitive in a rapidly evolving market. With reductions of up to $9,800 and an average price drop of $9,155 across all models, Hyundai is reinforcing its commitment to accessible, innovative EV technology. The well-equipped 2026 IONIQ 5 SE now starts at an MSRP of $35,000, while a $7,500 cash incentive continues for 2025 IONIQ 5 models.



Pricing Reductions and Market Strategy



The 2026 IONIQ 5 lineup sees price reductions ranging from $7,600 to $9,800, aligning with Hyundai’s strategy to respond to market dynamics, boost U.S. production, and maintain its leadership in the EV sector. “Hyundai is taking bold steps to ensure our award-winning IONIQ 5 remains a top choice for EV buyers,” said Randy Parker, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. “This pricing realignment reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional technology and innovation without compromise.”

























Below is a comparison of the 2025 and 2026 IONIQ 5 pricing (excluding $1,600 freight charges for 2026 models):











New Features and Color Options



In addition to lower prices, the 2026 IONIQ 5 lineup includes a dual-amperage Level 1/Level 2 combination charger as standard across all models, enhancing convenience for owners. Hyundai also introduces a new Sage Silver Matte color, alongside vibrant Ultimate Red and Cosmic Blue Pearl options, now available on all trims.







