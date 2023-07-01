THE FULL LIST! WHO Has The BEST And WORST Vehicle AVAILABILITY By BRAND?

Agent001 submitted on 1/7/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:10:22 PM
Category: Auto Sales
Here's a nice chart that shows the state of the union in vehicle availability by brand.OBVIOUSLY, if you're out shopping, the brands with an overage will probably be doing the most aggressive deals.Are you surprised by any of these?Discuss...By popular request: New Vehicle availability by major brand ?? pic.twitter.com/2cJ3XAwJDy— CarDealershipGuy (@GuyDealership) January 7, 2023
Agent001
