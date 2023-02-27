THE GENERAL HAS BEEN HIT! Pair Sent To Hospital After Collision Involving Famous Dukes of Hazzard Car.

According to Missouri authorities, a crash involving one of the most famous vehicles in pop culture history has left two people injured. On Sunday, the Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to a highway incident and discovered that the vehicle involved was the "iconic and historic" 1969 Dodge Charger from the beloved TV show The Dukes of Hazzard, famously known as the "General Lee."



The fire department's Facebook post included several photos of the bright orange car with damage to the front end. Although officials stated this was a single-vehicle incident, no further details were given about the crash. Both occupants of the car were taken to the hospital, and their current conditions are unknown.











