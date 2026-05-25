THE MOST INTERESTING QUESTION IN THE WORLD? IF The FERRARI LUCE Was The SAME Price As A Tesla. Would People Be HATING IT THIS MUCH?

In the age of instant online outrage, few launches have sparked such raw division as Ferrari’s first electric production car. The Luce is a four-door grand tourer packing over 1,000 horsepower from four motors, a 122 kWh battery for strong range, and the brand’s most aerodynamic shape yet. Its crisp lines, bold front vent, and minimalist profile represent a deliberate break from Maranello’s curvaceous past.



The internet has erupted. Comment sections overflow with criticism that quickly turns savage: “It doesn’t look like a Ferrari.” “Too Tesla-like.” “They sold out.” But the vitriol runs deeper and cruder. One widely shared jab declared, “I attended a gay orgy once and it was less homosexual than this car.” Viral meme videos, such as the one from @TheRicanMemes captioned “Everyone’s reaction to the new all-electric Ferrari design,” pair the Luce’s sleek form with bewildered faces, Prius comparisons, and brutal one-liners like “It looks like it was designed by a Nigerian scammer,” “Looks like ass,” or “I’d rather have a GMC Gremlin.” Others mourn that “Enzo Ferrari is spinning in his grave” or label it “the ugliest thing I’ve ever seen.”





The tone is not polite disagreement—it’s visceral rejection of the car’s very existence as a Ferrari.

Everyone’s reaction to the new all-electric Ferrari design ???? pic.twitter.com/9MYYb25txL — Politi_Rican ???? ?? ???? (@TheRicanMemes) May 25, 2026

Here’s where the conversation turns truly provocative. The Luce starts around $640,000. It sits in the rarefied air of ultra-exclusive machines where buyers pay not just for performance but for emotional resonance, heritage, and the thrill of owning something unmistakably special. At that price, every curve (or lack thereof) and every design choice carries enormous weight.



Now consider the hypothetical: What if the Ferrari Luce carried a Tesla Model S Plaid price—roughly one-sixth as much? Same radical architecture, same four-motor powertrain, same advanced dynamics and Jony Ive-influenced interior with its tactile controls and synthetic sound engineering. Would the same savage memes flood timelines? Would the crude jokes about its “homosexuality” or comparisons to economy cars land with the same force? Or would the discourse shift toward curiosity, accessibility, and whether Ferrari had finally brought its engineering excellence to a broader audience of enthusiasts?



Price doesn’t just determine who can buy it—it shapes how we emotionally process the object itself. Scarcity amplifies both desire and disdain. Remove the financial barrier and the conversation might pivot from “How dare they?” to “What does this mean for the brand?”



The Luce forces a mirror up to our expectations of what a Ferrari must be in the electric era. The backlash is loud, personal, and often vicious. But the real question lingers unanswered.



If the Ferrari Luce were priced like a Tesla, would people be hating it this much?



And for second, let's PRETEND is was. Would you buy it over the Tesla?



What’s your take on this question? Drop it in the comments.



