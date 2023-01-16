THE Mustang Mach-E People Are DYING To Get A Ride In!

Coleman Milne, a funeral vehicle supplier in the UK has converted a Mach-E into an electric hearse. They call it the Etive.



The modified vehicle is named the Etive after the Scottish river. Coleman is currently testing the car for possible approval by the end of March.



The Etive has room for seven passengers, including three bearers, and space for the coffin, of course, which occupies a full deck. It is equipped with a glass roof and an optional electric tailgate, as reported by Ireland Live.

















Coleman uses the Standard Mach-E, meaning the hearse runs on a 75 kWh battery promising a driving range of up to 200 miles. The range is significantly less than the 275 miles quoted by Ford.



All we can ask is... FOR THE LOVE OF GOD WHY?!





