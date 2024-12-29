Agent001 submitted on 12/29/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:34:40 AM
The oddity of dealer markups on a commodity sedan are particularly striking when you consider the car's intended market positioning. The introduction of dealer markups on such a vehicle is bizarre because it contradicts the very essence of what they representIt itself boasts several appealing attributes that make it a standout in its class. It is designed to be an accessible, value-driven sedan, appealing to buyers looking for reliability, modern features, and style without breaking the bank. It's not a luxury vehicle or a limited-edition model; it's meant to be a common, everyday car that serves the basic transportation needs of many.Given these aspects, the KIA K4 is crafted to be a straightforward purchase where the buyer knows what they're getting at the price advertised. The introduction of dealer markups on such a vehicle is bizarre because it contradicts the very essence of what the K4 represents – affordability and accessibility. You're not buying a collector's item or a high-performance car; you're buying a tool for daily life, and suddenly finding an inflated price tag on it feels like an unnecessary and odd twist. These markups can turn the K4 from a no-brainer purchase into a point of contention, where the simplicity and transparency of buying a new car are lost. It’s especially peculiar when you think about how the K4 should be fighting for market share in a crowded segment, not pricing itself out of the typical buyer's reach. This practice not only muddies the waters of what should be a clear value proposition but also risks alienating the very demographic Kia aims to attract with the K4.And the other question is have you ever seen a car being sold at Costco will an added dealer markup on it?SPY before you BUY friends!
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
