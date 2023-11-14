THE UNION EFFECT: Hyundai Boosts Worker Pay By 25% To Keep Up With Detroit Three

Hyundai is following in Toyota’s footsteps by announcing plans to increase wages for their workforce. This comes after the UAW reached record agreements with the Detroit Three and is looking to expand their reach to other companies.



Getting back to Hyundai, the new wage strategy will go into effect next year and benefit employees at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama as well as the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant in Georgia. The automaker says hourly wages will increase 25% by 2028 and they’re increasing pay to “remain competitive’ as well as “recruit and retain top talent.”





