THE WHEELS ARE ALREADY TURNING! Trump's AMERICA FIRST, Pro-Worker Policies Bring Jobs Back to Illinois From Canada.

In one of his first actions upon assuming the presidency, Donald Trump has demonstrated a clear commitment to revitalizing American manufacturing and supporting the workforce. The announcement by Stellantis, the conglomerate behind Chrysler, Jeep, and Dodge, underscores this commitment. Stellantis has decided to relocate 1,500 jobs from Canada back to Illinois, specifically to manufacture the new Dodge Durango. This move directly reflects Trump's policy focus on boosting domestic production and employment.



Trump's administration has been vocal about reversing the trend of job outsourcing that has plagued the U.S. auto industry for decades. By fostering an environment conducive to manufacturing, through tax incentives, trade negotiations, and regulatory reforms, Trump aims to make America a hub for production once again. This specific decision by Stellantis not only brings jobs back to American soil but also signifies a vote of confidence in the U.S. economy under Trump's leadership.



Moreover, the relocation to Illinois is poised to stimulate the local economy, reducing unemployment and potentially leading to further investments in the region. This action by Stellantis serves as a tangible example of how Trump's policies are designed to empower American workers, reinforcing his campaign promise that "Trump's America is an America that builds things again."













Stellantis, the owner of the Chrysler, Jeep, and Dodge auto brands, has announced that it is moving 1,500 jobs from Canada back to Illinois to manufacture new Dodge Durangos.



Trump's America is an America that builds things again. pic.twitter.com/34EHr8UTif — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 22, 2025



