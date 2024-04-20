THESE THINGS ARE LIKE MY PILLOWS! Elon Musk LOWERS Price On Model Y AGAIN! You Won't BELIEVE The Starting Price! IT'S THE LOWEST PRICE EVER!

Agent001 submitted on 4/20/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:50:38 AM
Elon just dropped this new price on the Model Y.Did you EVER think prices would go THIS low?Discuss...pic.twitter.com/Mkk4p5NAfM— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2024
