THEY FINALLY CAUGHT THE BASTARD! Road Rage Suspect Tracked Down And NABBED! WHAT Took So Long?

The alleged road rage-aholic has been identified as 36-year-old Nathaniel Radimak. He was booked and is being held on $5million bail for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon as well as two outstanding arrest warrants.



He is allegedly responsible for a handful of LA-area attacks that always involved him getting out of his Tesla with a metal pipe and approaching a vehicle before pounding on the doors and windows, and then getting back into his car and driving away.



Police say Radimak is responsible for at least two such incidents that occurred on January 11.



In one of the incidents, the man was captured on video, hopping out of his black Tesla Model X and running toward the victim's car before striking it multiple times with the pipe.



What should his punishment be???









The Tesla driver who's been on a one-man road rage rampage across SoCal has been ID'd. The suspect targets women and the men who come to their aid, smashing cars with pipes and punching victims. So who is he, and where is he? Tonight at 11 from ABC7 https://t.co/5vlnn2tKD3 pic.twitter.com/9DJAyRCkof — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 21, 2023



Read Article