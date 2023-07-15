THEY SAID HE COULDN'T DO IT! FIRST Tesla CyberTruck Is Now BUILT At The Factory! It's FINALLY Gettin' REAL!

The highly anticipated moment has arrived - the first Cybertruck has rolled off the assembly line at Giga Texas! With its futuristic design and cutting-edge features, the Cybertruck is set to revolutionize the automotive industry. The proud team of engineers and workers at Giga Texas celebrates this milestone, marking a significant step towards Tesla's vision of sustainable transportation. Equipped with an all-electric powertrain and unmatched durability, the Cybertruck embodies Tesla's commitment to innovation and sustainability. As the first of many to come, this iconic vehicle embodies the spirit of the Lone Star State and sets the stage for a new era of transportation.



As they say in Texas...Yeehaw!







