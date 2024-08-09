THEY STOLE THE KEYS! Audi Brussels Employees Take 'Key' Issue Into Their Own Hands, Literally!

The management of Audi’s Brussels factory has demanded that workers who seized the keys of completed and incomplete vehicles return them by Monday afternoon.



According to a letter sent to the unions, the company threatens to file a lawsuit if the keys are not returned. The factory’s management claims they can identify the culprits using CCTV footage.



Approximately 200 car keys were taken by staff members, with unions insisting that no cars would leave the factory until there was clarity on its future.



However, it later emerged that unions discovered that management intended to dispatch these cars, possibly to garages, pushing protesting staff to seize the keys and store them in a secure location.





Union representative, Jan Baetens (ACV-Metea), reacted regretfully to the management’s counteraction saying: "We took away the keys to conduct social dialogue peacefully. If management wants to remove the cars now, we cannot guarantee safety or peace. It’s a pity, and I anticipate adverse reactions from the staff."



On Wednesday, production at Audi Brussels was due to partially resume after weeks of collective leave and shutdown.

However, workers unanimously decided not to return to work following news that the Volkswagen Group would not assign a new model to the factory, putting at risk the jobs of around 3,000 workers.







