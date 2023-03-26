THINK HONDA'S And TOYOTA'S Are STILL The MOST Reliable? Well, Even They Are Getting Killed With RECALLS.

n the last few years, both Honda and Toyota have seen several recalls due to quality control issues. In 2020, Toyota issued a recall for over 3 million vehicles globally due to a defect in their fuel pumps that could cause the engine to stall. The recall affected various Toyota models, including the Corolla, Camry, and RAV4.



In 2021, Honda recalled nearly 700,000 vehicles due to faulty fuel pumps that could cause the engine to stall or fail to start. The recall affected several popular models, such as the Civic, Accord, and Pilot.



In the same year, Toyota also recalled over 1.5 million vehicles due to potential issues with their brake pumps, which could cause the brakes to malfunction and increase the risk of a crash. The recall affected several models, including the Highlander, Avalon, and Lexus LS.



These recalls demonstrate the importance of rigorous quality control processes in the automotive industry. Despite their reputation for producing reliable vehicles, even Honda and Toyota are not immune to quality control issues, and it is crucial for car manufacturers to identify and address potential safety issues as soon as possible.



Here's another from Honda.







