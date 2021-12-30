THIS CAN'T BE GOOD! Tesla RECALLING 475,000 Vehicles

Tesla is down $20billion in pre-market trading due to the recent news. However long-term tesla investors shouldn’t be worrying.



The news specifically is:



Tesla Inc is recalling over 475,000 Model 3 and Model S electric cars, the U.S. safety regulator said.

For Model 3 sedans, rearview cameras mounted on these units might malfunction, increasing the risk of a crash, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said



To Quote Gary Black, the Managing Partner of the The Future Fund LLC;



This is noise everyone. It’s an insignificant cost unless you think $TSLA will have a similar size recall each year that can’t be solved with a software update. The investment focus should be on strong 4Q deliveries and production on Sunday.



The cost of this recall on the share price is a one-time impact of: 475K x $200 x (1 - 15% TxRt) / 1.15B FD shares = $.07/share. If the cost is $500/vehicle to repair, the impact to the stock price is $.17/share.







Read Article