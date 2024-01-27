THIS IS A TEST! NAME ONE BMW Interior Of TODAY That Looks AS GOOD As This One From TWENTY-THREE Years Ago. It WON'T BE EASY!

Here is a simple test for all of you.

NAME a CURRENT BMW interior that looks as GOOD as this one from over twenty-three years ago.

We say, it WON'T be easy!





2001 E39 BMW M5



