THIS ONE Will Get You Going! RIVIAN R1T LESS Efficient Than A RAM TRX In REAL-WORLD Test?

In a recent test conducted by Car and Driver, the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck was pitted against the Ram TRX in a road trip from Michigan to Florida. The results were surprising, as the R1T's charging costs and efficiency were found to be comparable to, or even less efficient than, the Ram TRX.



The Car and Driver team embarked on a nearly 1,100-mile journey (approximately 1,770 km) from their headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Daytona Speedway for the opening race of the IMSA season. The trip took an estimated 24 hours and 31 minutes, significantly longer than the non-EV Google Maps estimate of 16 and a half hours.



Throughout the journey, the team stopped at various charging stations, including Rivian, EVgo, Electrify America, EV Connect, and ChargePoint. The charging process was not seamless, as the team encountered broken chargers and had to switch stations, leading to frustration. In total, the crew spent over five and a half hours charging the vehicle and paid $317 in charging fees.



The results of the test revealed that the Rivian R1T's charging costs and efficiency were comparable to or less efficient than the Ram TRX. According to fueleconomy.gov's trip calculator, the Ram would have used approximately $315.53 worth of fuel (assuming 1% in-city driving), or even less at about $265.95 according to the AAA gas cost calculator. Car and Driver's own long-term test of the 2022 Ram TRX yielded an average fuel economy of 11 mpg, and with the current average fuel price of $3.475 in Detroit, the trip would have cost around $347.



While the Rivian R1T offers eco-friendly benefits and is a desirable pickup in the eyes of many fans, this test highlights the challenges that still exist for electric vehicles when it comes to long road trips and the need for a more reliable charging infrastructure.



The other interesting thing about this is that we would guees 99 out of 100 would rather have the TRX.



How about YOU?





