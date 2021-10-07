THIS Option Is No Longer Available On Large GM SUV's Due To The Chip Shortage. Can You GUESS What It Is?

The microchip shortage has impacted the entirety of the automotive industry, reducing production numbers and vehicle availability around the world. Back in May, one estimate placed impacted GM production figures at a loss of 278,000 units.



In response, General Motors has deleted certain features from some of its most popular models in order to continue production and meet strong demand.



Certain full-size GM SUVs will no longer come equipped with Wireless Phone Charging. The deletion of the feature is the result of the ongoing global microchip shortage.



What’s more, automatic engine stop-start has also been deleted from full-size GM SUVs equipped with either the naturally aspirated 5.3L V8 L84 gasoline engine or 6.2L V8 L87 gasoline engine when mated to the GM 10-speed automatic transmission.





