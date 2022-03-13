THIS Reviewer Says PLUG-IN Hybrid's, NOT EV's Are The Way To Go. And Give Him The LEXUS. IS He WRONG OR RIGHT?

Rising energy bills, and the Lexus NX 450h+, have made me reconsider my car-buying future



I had planned for my next car to be an all-electric model. But, after years of driving a gasoline-powered ride my move to an EV, like everything else in these troubled times, is looking a little less certain. A combination of rising gasoline and electricity prices means I don’t feel as though I can choose one side or the other.



In short, a compromise needs to be reached. I already ruled out a regular hybrid, which has no plug-in capabilities and means you don't get any of the same benefits as an electric vehicle. But after driving the Lexus NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid for a week, I’m starting to see the appeal of a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) — and the ability to switch between electric power and internal combustion in a single set of wheels.



The luxury SUV can do over 40 miles on battery power alone. That makes it perfect for short drives around town, while the smaller battery means charging is quick and easy.



Another distinct benefit of driving a plug-in hybrid is there’s no range anxiety, no matter which way you look at things. There are plenty of people out there that would argue that range anxiety is a non-issue, but I’ve had enough stress-filled journeys in pure EVs to know it can be a problem.



