THIS TOY REQUIRES BATTERIES: What Is The REAL Reason GM CANCELLED The LG Deal?

Is THIS the REAL reason WHY the GM/LG deal fell apart?Last quarter GM only sold 86 Cadillac Lyriq's and only 72 Hummer EV's! You can't build ANOTHER plant when the current LG one can't build your batteries RIGHT!
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
