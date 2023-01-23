THIS TOY REQUIRES BATTERIES: What Is The REAL Reason GM CANCELLED The LG Deal?

Agent001 submitted on 1/23/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:04:51 PM

Views : 474 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Is THIS the REAL reason WHY the GM/LG deal fell apart?

Last quarter GM only sold 86 Cadillac Lyriq's and only 72 Hummer EV's! You can't build ANOTHER plant when the current LG one can't build your batteries RIGHT!







THIS TOY REQUIRES BATTERIES: What Is The REAL Reason GM CANCELLED The LG Deal?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)