The BEER'S a little colder in Canada. And based on what we're seeing here, it seems to have strange effects. Like here outside of Ottawa, the capital of Canada. For all out Canadian readers, you'll be impressed to know I've been to HULL AND BACK.



But back to this story...turns out this gent was trying to take a selfie on what he THOUGHT was a frozen lake when, you guessed it, the car started to sink.



Which in turn, required a call to the authorities, to rescue the selfie seeker.











Listener video of a water rescue on the Rideau River in Manotick #ottnews #TheMorningRush @billcarrolltalk pic.twitter.com/81CdtxFSYX — 580 CFRA (@CFRAOttawa) January 17, 2022