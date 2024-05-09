THOSE LITTLE GREMLINS! Renault Creates An R17 Electric Restomod That Harkens Back To The 1970s 17 Fastback Coupe.

Renault has unveiled a captivating electric restomod of the iconic 1970s Renault 17 fastback coupe, blending retro aesthetics with modern electric technology. This project, in collaboration with avant-garde designer Ora Ïto, transforms the classic Renault 17 into a contemporary marvel while preserving its original charm. The restomod features a rear-mounted electric motor producing 270 horsepower, significantly outpacing its gasoline predecessor. The design retains the coupe's distinctive lines but introduces a wider body, now 6.7 inches broader, enhancing its stance and aerodynamics. LED lighting replaces the traditional headlights, giving it a futuristic yet nostalgic look, encapsulated in a deep galactic brown paint.



Internally, the restomod respects its heritage with redesigned seats around the original 'petal' structure, now upholstered in luxurious materials like Merino wool and wool bouclé. The dashboard integrates modern technology with a central screen and four geometric displays, echoing the original's dials. This electric R17 isn't just a nod to the past but a statement on how classic design can be reimagined for today's eco-conscious era, showcasing Renault's commitment to innovation while celebrating automotive history. Despite its one-off nature, the R17 electric restomod exemplifies a perfect harmony of past and future in automotive design.



Looks like a modern day AMC GREMLIN to us! What about you?











