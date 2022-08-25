THOUGHT OF THE DAY: If Electric Cars Are So Much BETTER, WHY Do They Need To BAN Gasoline Cars?

Agent001 submitted on 8/25/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:37:18 PM
I saw this tweet today and it is one of those 'deep thoughts' that makes you sit back and WONDER about the answer.He's NOT wrong is he?If electric cars are really better, why does California need to ban gasoline cars?https://t.co/OgSoL2ADwk— Brian Gitt (@BrianGitt) August 25, 2022
