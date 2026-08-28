TIME FOR THE AUTO SPIES BS DETECTOR: YOU DECIDE! Is LA'S Problem URBAN HEAT Or CLIMATE CHANGE?

For years, mention the urban heat island and you were branded a “climate denier.” Concrete, asphalt, and missing canopy make cities hotter than surrounding land—often by several degrees, and far more in some LA neighborhoods. That is measured physics, not ideology.



Then came the January 2025 Palisades Fire: Santa Ana winds, a wet-then-bone-dry “whiplash” that loaded canyons with fuel, late-season dryness, and a city caught off-guard. Attribution studies found human-caused warming made the fire-weather package roughly 35 percent more likely and vegetation about 25 percent drier. They also said the fires would still have been extreme without that increment. Local failures—reservoirs, hydrants, delayed pre-deployment, a mayor abroad during forecast extreme winds—were not footnotes.



Enter Mayor Karen Bass. She frames the disaster as climate-fueled weather the planet “would have never thought” possible, while her city paints streets and schoolyards with solar-reflective coatings that drop surface heat and shave a couple of degrees off ambient air. Cool Streets is useful adaptation. It is not a climate reset. Paint does not refill a reservoir, thin a hillside, or staff engines before 80-mph winds arrive.



The agenda is familiar: keep the cause global and moral so local competence is optional. Blame the atmosphere, then sell a visible, photogenic fix that does not threaten land-use patterns, water policy, or the political class that governs the wildland-urban interface. Urban heat is real and treatable at city scale. Wildfire risk in the Palisades is also fuel, wind, water, and readiness. Those are not the same problem.You decide which story explains more of what burned—and which one is easier to campaign on.



Who is right here? BASS or PRATT?



Discuss...









For years, anyone who talked about the urban heat island effect was chastised as a “climate denier”. Karen wants to blame the Palisades Fire on climate change, but at the same time…SHE can fix it with paint. https://t.co/6vaNYo1Gf2 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) August 28, 2026



