TIME Is TICKING For The White Collar GM Workers. Time To SH_T Or GET OFF The Pot

General Motors Co. is currently offering a buyout to its white-collar workers, with a deadline of noon on Friday. However, employees may not find out if they will be able to take the buyout until March 31. Some employees may end their tenure as early as April 1, while others who accept the buyout may be required to remain in their roles until their duties have been adequately transitioned to another employee.

All employees who accept the buyout will leave the company by June 30. It's important to note that salaried employees have been able to change their minds about the buyout offer until noon on March 24, after which decisions will become final. If you're a GM employee considering the buyout, be sure to make your decision before the deadline.

