TIME'S UP For Mary Barra? -GM Will Overtake TESLA In EV Sales? Not With Moves Like THIS!

This CAN'T be good for GM in any way, shape or form.Time is ticking Mary....NEWS: General Motors and LG Energy have scrapped plans to build a fourth battery factory in the U.S. - WSJ https://t.co/1PxwUlsuYT— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 20, 2023
