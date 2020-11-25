TIME TO PICK THE TURKEYS! YOU CHOOSE! Which Rides Win The 2020 Award For MOST DISAPPOINTING?

Spies, it's that time of the year again. Time to pick the TURKEYS!



All year we show you some of the world's finest automobiles and trucks and every year the competition gets fiercer and the products get better and better.



But with that said, not ALL of what we saw delivered the goods.



So it's time to name and shame...



Can YOU Name This Year's BIGGEST TURKEYS? WHICH All-New Cars Disappointed YOU The MOST?



What are this year's BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENTS?



I'll start the fun...My award goes to one of the most anticipated products fro many years.



And the winner/loser IS....drum roll please....



The 2020 Land Rover Defender!



And here's WHY.



1. LR chose to forget the past and it's iconic image and feminize or emasculate its core strength and image. THEY METROSEXUALIZED IT!!! Sure, it's a better engineered vehicle but NOWHERE does it say GTFO of my way, I OWN this show.



2. It lost the heritage face only to replace it with something that could get mistaken for a Honda Element. No, my friends, that is NOT an attribute.







3. Every person I know that has bought one has some or MULTIPLE issues with it, most electronic gremlins. Don't believe us? Watch this:







4. The interior looks cheap. The base model interior isn't as good as a mid level Grand Cherokee.



5. It's WAY too expensive for what you get.



6. They hype was SO strong and the wait for it so long, we expected SO much more.



100% I'd rather have the new Bronco and use the rest of the dough to buy Apple/Tesla stock. I think the Bronco looks WAY more badass than the Defender. And it SHOULDN'T.







Do we doubt it's off road capabilites? No. But with an icon like this LOOKS MATTER. And it's a MISS.



Let’s turn the mic over to YOU, the Spies. It's always interesting to hear the crowd speak.



So, let us know: WHICH vehicles do YOU think are this year's BIGGEST TURKEYS? And what do you think of our number one pick, the 2020 Land Rover Defender?





