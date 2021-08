Everyone has black wheels these days and are 'murdering out' their cars. Even I have them on my Telluride Nightfall Edition.



But do you find the black wheel getting tiring? I used to LOVE the white wheels back in the day, ESPECIALLY, on my Jeeps and pickups.



So we ask, should white wheels make a comeback?



Lookin' sharp on this Scirocco!









Remember those Speedline Maracana turbines I impulse bought way back in October last year? Well it’s only taken me this long to get them painted and on the car. pic.twitter.com/C8uDMbgDJp — Katie B (@wrenching_wench) August 8, 2021