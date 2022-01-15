TOKYO AUTO SALON 2022: Lexus Follows. To Show OFF-ROAD Concepts.

Lexus will debut the "NX PHEV OFFROAD Concept" and "ROV Concept" for the first time at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2022, held at Makuhari Messe (Chiba City) for three days from January 14 (Fri.) to 16 (Sun.), 2022.



The two concept vehicles on display are models that embody Lexus' efforts to realize a carbon neutral society, expand customer choices, challenge to suggest diversifying and expanding lifestyles, and provide new values that exceed expectations. The aim is to balance the refined lifestyle and driving pleasure that cars provide our customers, while living in harmony with nature.



The NX PHEV OFFROAD Concept is based on Lexus' first PHEV model that went on sale in November 2021, the NX 450h+. The BEV and PHEV modes offer refined driving performance and excellent environmental performance that reduces CO2 emissions, as well as reliable driving performance by electric motor on low-friction roads. The body inspires an adventurous lifestyle with its lifted platform, off-road running all-terrain large diameter tires and beautifully finished customized bronze and matte black paint scheme.



The ROV Concept goes beyond traditional on and off-road driving along with its compact body and aims to provide a driving experience in nature unlike any passenger vehicle. In addition, it is the first Lexus vehicle to use a hydrogen engine, making it environmentally friendly while still providing stimulation and excitement made possible only through the vibrations of an engine-powered vehicle.



A 1/3 scale model of Yoshihide Muroya's Zivko Edge 540 V3 airplane will be displayed. Muroya will be participating in the Air Race World Championship this year with the "Lexus/Pathfinder Air Racing" team. Lexus and air race pilot Muroya have signed a team partnership agreement and they will further accelerate their joint efforts so that they could quickly link technologies and know-how of both sides to develop racing machines as well as the racing operation. Under the new team structure, Lexus strives to make history with Muroya to win the first championship of The Air Race. Lexus will also utilize its aerodynamic, cooling, and weight-reduction technologies and know-how gained through grueling air races to create ever-better cars for the realization of a carbon-neutral society.













NX PHEV OFFROAD Concept Overview (Custom parts added to base vehicle NX 450h+)



• 2.5 liter In-line 4 cylinder Plug-in Hybrid System [AWD] • Front motor / Max output / Max torque (5 NM) / 134 kW (182 PS) / 270 Nm (27.5 kgf m)

Rear motor / Max output / Max torque (4 NM) / 40 kW (54 PS) / 121 Nm (12.3 kgf m)

• E-Four (Electronically controlled all-wheel drive system)Body Color

Iron Oxide



Front

Smoked Lexus emblem

Matte black painted grille

Side

Smoked door mirror visors, window / belt moldings

Matt black painted door handles

265/65R17 All-terrane tires & 17 x 7J wheels

Rear

Smoked vehicle name badge, Lexus logo

Roof

Matte black painted roof rails

Matt black painted carrier basket



ROV Concept Overview



Powertrain

The 1.0-liter hydrogen engine stores compressed hydrogen in a high-pressure tank and precisely injects hydrogen via direct injectors. The result is an environmentally friendly engine that produces high response torque from the fast-burning hydrogen, as well as vibrations unique to engine powered vehicles for an exhilarating driving experience. In addition, engine oil consumption during driving is kept to a minimum, resulting in virtually no CO2 emissions.

Driving Performance

Utilizes a rugged pipe frame with a lightweight and compact body

Incorporates the "Lexus Driving Signature"

Utilizes a sequential paddle shift + reverse transmission and a selectable 2WD & 4WD with differential lock drivetrain system. Achieves dynamic off-road driving performance while offering high response from the hydrogen engine.

Design

Exterior

Protection / cage suitable for any wilderness environment and off-road tires for driving on muddy roads.

Utilizes a front grill that protects passengers while expressing the design language of the next-generation Lexus. The front fenders also prevent stones and mud from splashing upwards.

The suspension cover that connects to the rear hydrogen fuel tank not only protects functional components, but also references the durability inherited from Lexus SUV's.

The L-shaped front headlamps / rear combination lamps, and the rear "LEXUS" logo adopted from the new NX showcase the design language of the next-generation Lexus.

The body color is Iron Oxide.

Interior

Pushes and utilizes simple metrics that allow the driver to instantly access important information so they can focus on driving.

Equipped with a high quality leather steering wheel, refined shift knob, durable and sturdy synthetic leather seats.







