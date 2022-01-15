TOKYO AUTO SALON 2022: Lexus To Debut Custom TRUE Off-Road LX.

JAOS Corporation and Lexus collaborate to feature a new customized LX "OFFROAD" model at the JAOS booth in HALL 7 of the "Tokyo Auto Salon 2022" to be held from January 14 (Fri) to 16 (Sun).

LEXUS is committed to offering a diverse range of products to meet the diversifying needs and lifestyles of its customers. The new LX, which went on sale today in Japan, offers a higher level of refinement, while maintaining its time-tested reliability, durability and off-road driving performance in order to provide its guests with a rewarding lifestyle experience whether it is in the urban city or deep off the beaten track.

Ever since its establishment in 1985, JAOS has been developing and offering 4WD & SUV parts to invite as many guests as possible to "Experience a New Adventure." in line with their corporate motto.

This collaboration is the result of the desire of both companies to provide customers with an all-new experience. The LX 600 "OFFROAD" JAOS ver., based on the LX 600 "OFFROAD" model, combines the exclusive "OFFROAD" version's exterior design that projects powerful off-road performance, with JAOS's distinctive rugged customization and is sure to inspire a sense of adventure for its driver and passengers. The exterior uses lightweight, high rigidity infusion-molded CFRP parts for the front and rear bumper skid protectors, as well as for the over fenders. The car also features specially developed 20-inch ENKEI made wheels forged by "TEAM JAOS" through their participation in global rally raids. Competition level lightness and strength highlights the LX 600 "OFFROAD" high level of performance.



This collaboration offers our guests an opportunity to enjoy vehicle customization and experience a new realm of automotive lifestyle.



Customization Highlights



Front Skid Protector (CFRP)

Rear Skid Protector (CFRP)

Over Fender type-R (CFRP)

Wheels (JAOS TRIBE CROSS 20x9.0J Titanium Gold)

Tires (TOYO TIRES OPEN COUNTRY A/TIII 285/55R20 Not for sale in Japan)

Mud Guard III (Sample only)

Door Handle Protector

Tail-Cutter (Sample only)



































































