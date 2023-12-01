TOKYO AUTO SALON 2023: First Shots And Video LIVE From The Show Floor!

It’s Tokyo Auto Salon time again! Japan’s biggest tuning show will soon open its doors to the world, but as we have done for many years now, I always like to bring you a little sneak peek from Thursday’s setup.

Watching this show come together is always exciting, and from what I saw of the demo cars being unloaded and booths being put together, TAS 2023 is going to be a special one. This is the first Tokyo Auto Salon event since 2020 with international guests properly welcomed back, and it’s obvious that every company with something on display has pulled out all the stops to mark the occasion.



As expected, the new Nissan Z is everywhere. I must have walked past at least a few dozen examples, all exhibiting their own unique flavor.











