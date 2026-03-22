TOLD YOU SO! How Bad Are Sales of the Corvette Hybrid? No One Under 60 Cares, So...

Chevrolet unveiled the E-Ray on January 17, 2023, hyping it as the ultimate all-weather, 655-hp hybrid Corvette revolution. AutoSpies and the rumor mill didn't buy the hype—even on announcement day, the vibe was pure skepticism. Forums lit up with predictions of a flop: too heavy, too compromised, too "grand tourer" for a brand built on raw, rear-drive purity. Purists called it a betrayal before the first one rolled off the line. Fast-forward to March 2026, and those day-one doubters look like prophets.



Debut 2024 model year? A measly 1,417 E-Rays produced—599 coupes, 818 convertibles—barely 3.3% of the 42,934 total Corvettes. That's not a niche; that's a rounding error. GM ramped up for 2025, hitting 3,153 units (12.2% share), but only because overall Corvette production tanked to 25,835 amid recalls, high interest rates, and market blahs—a 26% sales drop from prior peaks. Convertibles outsold coupes again, because nothing screams "buy me" like a hybrid supercar best suited for snowy golf-cart commutes.



By 2026, it's a full-on slowdown. Production allocations are tiny, ZR1 is quietly outpacing it in some quarters, and dealer lots are littered with unsold units—Stars & Stripes editions gathering dust while dealers slap on real discounts (think $20k–$30k off MSRP) instead of the old markup games. Resale? Softening fast, with used examples dropping hard on sites like Bring a Trailer. The E-Ray isn't flying off shelves; it's limping.



And the buyers? Straight out of the AARP catalog. Overall C8 average age is down to 54 (GM's big brag), but the E-Ray skews even older—mid-50s average, with household incomes north of $296k and a heavy lean toward 55+. Over a third of C8 owners are 65+, and the hybrid AWD setup just accelerates the slide into "comfortable retirement cruiser" territory. Instant torque? Great for merging onto the interstate. TikTok?



Nowhere in sight. Younger buyers flock to the Z06 for track cred or Stingray for bang-for-buck thrills; the E-Ray is for folks who want AWD traction without drama, a Yeti cooler in the trunk, and zero interest in sim-racing Ferraris.



AutoSpies nailed it on reveal day: this wasn't going to set the world on fire. It's a competent, quick GT-hybrid that found a small, affluent, graying audience—and that's about it. No one under 60 is mourning the missed opportunity; they're too busy mocking the "mobility scooter with boost" while the E-Ray collects senior-citizen rebates on lots nationwide. America's sports car? More like America's most expensive midlife compromise on four wheels. Flop confirmed—cheers to the skeptics who called it from hour one.







