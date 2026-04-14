TOO CLOSE TO THE EDGE? Speed, Power, and Regret: Porsche GT Malibu Mayhem!

Two people were injured Tuesday when a Porsche 911 GT3 sports car veered off Saddle Peak Road near Stunt Road in Malibu and plummeted down a steep embankment.



The high-performance vehicle flew off the roadway, tumbling roughly 100 feet before coming to rest in the driveway of a home under construction. Emergency responders airlifted the victims to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions and identities have not been released.



The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol. No other vehicles appear to have been involved in the incident.



Malibu’s winding canyon roads, popular among enthusiasts of exotic cars, have seen multiple high-profile accidents in recent years. Authorities have not commented on speed, mechanical issues, or driver impairment as possible factors.











#BREAKINGNEWS: At least two people are injured after a Porsche sports car rolled down an embankment during a violent crash in Malibu on Tuesday. https://t.co/2hCV1FrNYF pic.twitter.com/bTMDbTE3KJ — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 15, 2026



