TOO GOOD To Be TRUE? Is THIS The POWER Breakthrough Needed For EV's Sales To Reach Critical Mass And For People To Take The NUCLEAR Option??

If you follow us I've been saying for years that I have nothing against EV's just that with the current battery technology only a small slice of society is willing to put up with the hassles and the math doesn't work pricewise for MOST people.



And we've also said WHEN a new breakthrough comes re: size/charging speed/cost, the whole game will change and the MAJORITY will be driving an alternative energy based vehicle.



Well, could THIS be the first signs of a REAL, revolutionary change?



And if it's as good as they're making it out to be, how long before the gov't tries to tax it and tries to get a piece of the action?



NDB



A battery powered by nuclear waste could keep a spaceship or hospital operating for 28,000 years without needing to be recharged or replaced, its developers claim.



The radioactive battery is 'completely safe' for humans, according to California-based Nano Diamond Battery (NDB), who say it will 'change the world'.



The firm hopes to start selling the battery to commercial partners, including space agencies for long duration missions, within the next two years.



NDB are also working on a consumer version that could run a smartphone or electric car for up to a decade without requiring a charge.



