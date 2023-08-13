TOTAL RECALL: Think Your TOYOTA Is MORE Reliable Than Everything Else In 2023? THOSE DAYS ARE OVER.

First, before we go into it we are NOT saying Toyota had a TOTAL RECALL. It's a PLAY on the old Arnold movie to make the headline CATCHY.



BUT, 168,000 ARE coming back on hooks.



Toyota has initiated a recall for approximately 168,000 recently produced vehicles due to a potential fire hazard.



According to a recall announcement posted on its official website on Thursday, the plastic fuel tube in these vehicles has the potential to "shift and come into contact with a brake line," leading to a fuel leakage. This leaked fuel could result in a fire if there is an ignition source present.



The company is presently in the process of manufacturing the necessary parts to address this issue, as stated in the notice. In the interim, owners of the affected vehicles have the option to have protective materials installed in their cars by authorized dealers, along with the provision of a complimentary clamp for the fuel tubes, as per the company's statement.



Toyota's recall encompasses select car models from the 2022 and 2023 model years, including vehicles such as the Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid. By early October, the company intends to inform owners of the recalled vehicle models about any potential defects.



If car owners have inquiries regarding these vehicle recalls, they can get in touch with the Toyota Brand Engagement Center at 1-800-331-4331. Alternatively, they can also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 to obtain further information.





