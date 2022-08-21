TRADITIONAL Brand Loyalty DROPPING FASTER Than Britney Spears UNDERWEAR! You'd THINK It Was All About The PRODUCT?

New research conducted by S&P Global Mobility has found that brand loyalty—measured as the percentage of buyers that go back to the same brand for their next vehicle—is falling across the luxury segment.

In this infographic, we’ve visualized the results of this research, which spans from January 2020 to April 2022.

Brand Loyalty Losers



The following brands have all experienced a drop in brand loyalty over the time period.



For additional context, we’ve also included each brand’s score in the J.D. Power 2022 Initial Quality Study. This is measured based on the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100) in the first 90 days of ownership.



Brand Loyalty Losers:





Brand Loyalty Winners







What is the MAIN culprit to YOU the BUYER? And HOW Do the Audi's of the world TURN IT AROUND before it's TOO LATE?



Discuss...





