TREND WATCH! Will The New Push For CHEAP EVs Usher In The SECOND COMING Of THE SHITBOXES?

The electric-vehicle party in the United States is hitting a wall. After flooding the market with $40,000-and-up models that mostly appealed to fleet buyers and heavy tax-credit users, American automakers are now scrambling downmarket. Tesla, GM, Ford, and Stellantis are all racing to deliver sub-$30,000 EVs aimed squarely at mainstream buyers who simply need affordable transportation. The shift is unmistakable: if Americans won’t pay luxury prices for an EV, the industry will give them something cheaper—much cheaper.



So we’ll be the FIRST to ask…Will The New Push For CHEAP EVs Usher In The RETURN OF THE SHITBOXES?



It feels like a rerun of the 1970s gas crises.



Back then, long lines at the pump, fuel rationing, and the 55-mph national speed limit sent U.S. buyers hunting for anything that didn’t guzzle gas. What they got was an era of no-frills, often questionable small cars. These were the original shitboxes—basic, slow, rust-prone, and built to a price. A nostalgic list of some of the most memorable (or infamous) ones from that period includes:



* Toyota Corolla and Tercel

* Honda Civic

* Dodge Omni and Colt

* Plymouth Neon, Shadow, and Sundance

* Mitsubishi Mirage and Eclipse

* Ford Escort and Pinto

* Chevy Sprint, Vega, and the infamous AMC Gremlin

* Dodge Rampage (half car, half pickup)

* Nissan Stanza and the short-lived Ford Expo



Or how about the CHEVY NOVA?! A rebaged Corolla that they had to sell for 25% LESS than the SAME car, with the Toyota badge on it.



These weren’t aspirational vehicles. They were transportation appliances with vinyl seats that split after a few years, wheezy four-cylinder engines, and bodies that rusted if you parked them near the ocean. People bought them because the monthly payment was low and they got decent mileage. Nobody dreamed of showing one off at cars and coffee.



Now, in the U.S. market of 2026, the same economic pressure is returning in electric form. Automakers are stripping features, shrinking battery packs, simplifying interiors, and cutting costs wherever possible to hit aggressive price targets. The upcoming wave of $22,000–$28,000 EVs will likely inherit some of the same trade-offs their ancestors had: lighter construction, cheaper materials, and real-world range that may disappoint in cold weather or highway driving. The main differences today are stricter federal safety standards and longer battery warranties—but the core mission remains the same: deliver basic mobility at a price most American households can stomach.



The industry is relearning that the vast majority of U.S. buyers still want simple, reliable daily transportation rather than a high-tech luxury experience. The big question is whether these new budget EVs will bring back the scrappy, character-filled (if flawed) spirit of the old American shitbox era—or simply deliver tomorrow’s disposable plastic appliances on wheels.



What do you think? Will the push for cheap EVs in the U.S. market revive the honest, lovable (or at least unforgettable) shitboxes of the past, or are we just swapping one set of compromises for another? Share your thoughts below.



And tell us the names YOU remember or stories about them…



