TRENDING? Are We ALMOST At The SATURATION POINT In The USA Of BUYERS For EV's And Are We About To LEVEL OUT?

We are hearing a LOT of conflicting information in the media regarding the EV and it's future.



On one hand, we hear the world only has 10 years left because of climate change. Sorry, we're down to SEVEN years because the prediction was made over three years ago now.



Then we see article after article saying EVERYONE wants an EV and ICE cars are finished.



Add to that the bragadouchery (i invented that word) on social channels when people buy their new EV and wax on how it's better than sex with Gisele.



But WHILE we're inundated with those, data is coming out showing that even with the worst gas prices ever in the USA, people are STILL preferring ICE vehicles. So even that isn't getting the masses to changeover.



We're even seeing articles that EV, PHEV and hybrid sales are FALLING in many places.



So we have to ask.



Is the reality that MOST people who truly want to own and drive an EV ALREADY have one and although sales will still grow, have they reached the saturation point? It doesn't look to us that a year from now twice as many people will be buying EV's as today. Especially, if gas prices keep dropping.



So we're NOT saying it's OVER for EV's, all we're pointing out is maybe the growth will flatten going forward and NOT meet the projected numbers the left wants people to think.



Discuss...













