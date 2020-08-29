TRENDING! Are We On The Verge Of The 'MOMMY' Style SUV Going Extinct Because Of Products Coming Like The Ford Bronco?

Some of things we've been most proud of here at Auto Spies is that we're probably the ONLY mainstream car website that gives true insight, opinion (not fake and bought off like the mags) and will put our neck on the line with predictions.



Everyone laughed at the BMW X6. We said it would be a hot seller.

We called the new Defender the biggest disappointment of 2020. SO.MUCH.POTENTIAL wasted.

When Ford introduced the 500 we said it would last 500 days on the market. It died 362 days in and became the Taurus again.

We called the Telluride phenomenon six months before the others were even awake.

When they all said Tesla would be done as soon as the Germans had a decent EV (still waiting BTW), we predicted in 10 years the Germans would become as irrelevant in the USA consumer market, as the English and Italians.

EVERY.SINGLE.MEDIA.OUTLET said the Chevy Volt was the second coming and would win over everyone. We called it the 'MODERN DAY EDSEL' on day one and said it would flop. (We haven't been on a GM press trip since that call)



We could go on and on and on.



So it's time for another.



We think due to Bronco and others like it, we're on the verge of a huge transition in Mommy-style SUV's and Crossovers.



Many people driving boring mommy suv's yearn for a Bronco or Old Defender (notice we said old and not the new one) because of the image and the looks. To be honest, that customer cares more about the look than the off-road prowess.



So we're going to say many of these suburban lifestyle SUV's will take on more of an aggressive, SUV style exterior. A MUCH bigger dose of BADASSERY. And more capable in off-road situations.



In other words, it's gotta LOOK the part!



But don't you take away that interior luxury and comfort they're used to. So imagine a Bronco-ish exterior but with massaging seats, and high end purse interiors.



We don't think the old stuff will become extinct but new offerings that keep it more real will challenge them for sales.



That's where we think this market will start going. Do you agree with us or are we wrong?



Spies discuss...





