TRENDING? Are YOU Seeing As Many Front End Fails On The New Ford Bronco As We Are?

Agent001 submitted on 10/24/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:42:26 PM

Views : 104 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

We've been seeing more and more videos and shots of new Ford Bronco owners having front end/axle issues.

Are you seeing the same and what is your guess of what the real problem is???


@bikiniwrangler

##fordbronco bronco bucked a little too hard, yes this is the one you’ve seen all over the internet?? @tylermason7256

? original sound - manuela jl



TRENDING? Are YOU Seeing As Many Front End Fails On The New Ford Bronco As We Are?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)