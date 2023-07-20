TRENDING NOW? Have People LOST Interest In EVs And C-19 Shots? Is The Author RIGHT?

Fashion statements come and go. Back in the day, it may have been shag carpets and the wide ties of 1974. At least those things were organic in the sense that their rise and fall were entirely voluntary.



C’est la vie.



In more recent days, government edicts and propaganda dictate fashion. They do it with carrots, sticks and scare tactics:



1. Scare people into believing that they’re going to die.



2. Subsidize the new product they want you to buy.



3. Tax and penalize those who don’t board the trains.





The two most recent examples of this are C-19 shots and electric cars. Both products came into life as a result of hysterical government scare propaganda, after which people complied quickly, and once people figured out the whole thing was a hoax then they lost interest.



