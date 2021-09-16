TRUCK WARS! FULL-SIZE Chevy Blazer, Ford Bronco Or Jeep Cherokee Chief? Which One Was BEST And Which Would You Love To Own TODAY?

We know right now there is a fever craze for the all-new Ford Bronco. But back in the late 70's and early 80's, the hottest truck iron were BIG, BADASS, V8 4x4's.



And the ones that were the volume sellers?



Full-size Ford Bronco, Chevrolet Blazer and the Jeep Cherokee Chief. YES, the Wagoneer was popular but it was considered the OLD MAN version. The STUD from Jeep was the Chief. Anyone remember the GOLDEN EAGLE?



I loved all of them and spent numerous hours/months/years trying to decide which I would buy with the NO money I had in my pockets back then.



For the actual vehicles AND for the amount of gas you had to buy for these 11mpg rides AT BEST around town.



But none of that stopped me and others for being in love with them. Even O.J. Simpson bought one!



Luckily, somehow I worked hard enough and scraped enough coin together to get a 1979 Jeep CJ-7 Renegade. But I was jealous because my best friend was wealthy and his dad bought him a Cherokee Golden Eagle.



So our question to you seeing vintage trucks are the sh_t right now is which of the three would YOU choose if you were given one and which in your opinion was the BEST of the three?



