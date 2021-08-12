TRUCK WARS: New Ford Bronco OR New Toyota Land Cruiser That Played RUSSIAN WHEELETTE??

This is an easy one. Santa comes Christmas morning and says...



You've been good this year...would you like the keys to the new Ford Bronco OR the new Toyota Land Cruiser?



You think for a minute and are ready to say Bronco because it's got the 35" Sasquatch package and just before you utter the words Santa says I forgot to tell you...These crazy dudes at Artic Trucks in Moscow played RUSSIA!N WHEELETTE with the Cruiser and it has a 35" wheel package like the BRONCO!



Decision not so easy now...So which is it SPIES? WHICH keys are YOU taking?



We suggest taking a swim like the guy in the video to clear your heads to make the decision easier. ;)







