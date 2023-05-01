TRUCK WARS! Now that You've SEEN The New RAM EV If It Were YOUR Money And You HAD to Choose An EV Pickup, Are You Going With RAM, GM, FORD Or TESLA?

As you know, earlier today RAM introduced their new 1500 RAM Revolution EV pickup.



So for the most part now everyone who is anyone in trucks has shown their cards regarding their take on the EV pickup.



Ford is first out the gate with a real product and it had a good launch although if you're looking to buy a few things have happened in the last 45 days. All things WE predicted that no one wanted to believe.



1. The huge dealer markups are in their last phases ALREADY, and now you can EASILY buy one and only pay MSRP in many places around the USA.



2. It looks like the majority who HAVE bought, were FLIPPERS not KEEPERS. We can't tell you how many posts we see on social of people trying to offload theirs with UNDER 3k miles.



BOTH not good for long term sales growth and sustainment.



Now, the GM truck is still far off and the RAM is still only in the concept stage.



But the Cybertruck with its huge head start out the gate will finally be starting to ship in 2023.



So knowing what you know, seeing the EV market beginning to launch, if it was YOUR dough and you HAD to choose one of them to daily drive, NOT flip, WHICH is your choice and WHY?



And do you believe there is ENOUGH pent up demand of people wanting EV pickups for all of them to find success? Or is it a one or two player race in your eyes going forward?



Full RAM gallery here









