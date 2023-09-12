TRUCK WARS! The ODD Couple! Ford Maverick Hybrid OR Honda Ridgeline? Which Gets the NOD?

In the world of pickup trucks, two models have been making waves in recent years: the Ford Maverick Hybrid and the Honda Ridgeline. Both vehicles have garnered attention for their unique features and capabilities, but which one is the better choice for you? Let's dive into a comparison of these two popular pickups and find out.



The Ford Maverick Hybrid is a compact pickup that boasts impressive fuel efficiency, thanks to its hybrid powertrain. With an estimated 40 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway, the Maverick Hybrid is an attractive choice for those looking to save money on gas. Additionally, the Maverick offers a comfortable cabin, a user-friendly infotainment system, and a versatile truck bed that can accommodate various cargo configurations.



On the other hand, the Honda Ridgeline is a midsize pickup known for its smooth ride, comfortable interior, and innovative features. The Ridgeline comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that delivers 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque, providing more power than the Maverick Hybrid. The Ridgeline also offers a spacious cabin, a versatile in-bed trunk, and a dual-action tailgate that can swing out or fold down.



When it comes to towing and payload capacity, the Honda Ridgeline takes the lead. The Ridgeline can tow up to 5,000 pounds and has a payload capacity of 1,583 pounds. The Ford Maverick Hybrid, on the other hand, can tow up to 2,000 pounds and has a payload capacity of 1,500 pounds.



In terms of price, the Ford Maverick Hybrid is the more affordable option, with a starting price of around $23,000. The Honda Ridgeline, however, comes with a higher starting price of around $38,000.



Ultimately, the choice between the Ford Maverick Hybrid and the Honda Ridgeline comes down to your priorities and preferences. If fuel efficiency and affordability are at the top of your list, the Maverick Hybrid may be the right pickup for you. But if you're looking for more power, towing capability, and a larger cabin, the Honda Ridgeline might be the better choice.



So we know they are from different classes but I think some may compare the two. If just looking for something with good utility and seeing the Maverick Hybrid would blow away the Honda gas mileage, someone might reject the Ridgeline.





